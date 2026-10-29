Ta Ra RinPhoto by Adam Graves

Best Thai food

Best of EugeneBest of Eugene Eats by EW StaffPosted on

1. Ta Ra Rin Thai Cuisine, 1200 Oak St., 541-343-1230, TararinThai.com.

2. Sabai, 27 Oakway Center, 541-654-5424, SabaiCafe.com.

3. Chao Pra Ya Thai, 580 Adams St., 541-344-1706, CpyThai.com