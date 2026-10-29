Shanna Kenney and Adam Love, Eugene Toy and Hobby store managers. Photo by Eve Weston.

Best Toy and hobby store

Best of EugeneBest of Eugene Business by EW StaffPosted on

1. Eugene Toy and Hobby, 32 E. 11th Ave., 541-344-2117, EugeneToyandHobby.com.

2. Radar Toys, 3061 W. 11th Ave., 541-515-6459, RadarToys.com.

3. Elephant’s Trunk, 5th Street Market, 541-342-8548; Valley River Center Mall, 541-345-8697, Etrunktoys.com.