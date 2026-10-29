Best Vegan food

Best of EugeneBest of Eugene Eats by EW StaffPosted on

1. Morning Glory Cafe, 450 Willamette, 541-687-0709, MorningGloryEugene.com.

2. Acorn Community Cafe, 769 Monroe St., 541- 403-7647, EatAcornCafe.com.

3. Laughing Planet, 760 Blair Blvd., 541-868-0668, LaughingPlanet.com.