Best Vegetarian food

Best of EugeneBest of Eugene Eats by EW StaffPosted on

1. Morning Glory Cafe, 450 Willamette, 541-687-0709, MorningGloryEugene.com.

2. Cafe Yumm!, 340 Gateway St., 1801 Willamette, 550 Pearl St., ste. 13, 860 E. 13th Ave., 130 Oakway Ctr., 3333 RiverBend Dr., Spfd., CafeYumm.com.

3. Acorn Community Cafe, 769 Monroe St., 541- 403-7647, EatAcornCafe.com.