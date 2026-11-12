Block the War

By Henry F. Disney Memorial Chapter of Veterans For Peace #159

On Oct. 20, we joined hundreds of chapters of Veterans For Peace demonstrating at Congressional offices all across the United States in calling for an immediate end to the war on Iran. The president is continuing his illegal war, despite Congress passing a War Powers Resolution ordering an end to it in June 2026.

The September 2026 vote was an unnecessary political maneuver, hoping the American public would forget the illegal war had already been voted on, passed and ordered to halt. September was just an effort to continue the illegal war with impunity. The Trump administration’s actions are a blatant violation of both international law and the constitutional mandate that only Congress is granted the power to declare war.

This illegal war has killed innocent schoolchildren and American service members, destroyed civilian neighborhoods, hospitals and cultural heritage sites, and is spiraling out of control again, with energy prices skyrocketing. We need both of you, Sen. Jeff Merkley and Sen. Ron Wyden, to use your power of the purse to stop this.

As veterans who have been involved in illegal wars, we know too well the dangerous and disastrous consequences of wars that seek to benefit only defense contractors and corporations.

Veterans For Peace is sick of the lies, the massacres of innocent people, the waste of our national resources, and the deaths and injuries to our own soldiers. We want peace — not war — with the people of Iran.

We need Congress to:

1) Block the funding for this illegal war

2) Enforce the Iran War Powers Resolutions

3) Investigate war crimes

4) Support a peace deal

We hereby implore you, Sen. Merkley to block the FY2027 National Defense Authorization Act, and any defense appropriation that fails to end this war. If the president won’t listen to Congress when it says he can’t continue his war, Congress needs to cut off the spigot.

Members of the Henry F. Disney Memorial Chapter of Veterans For Peace #159: Shelley Corteville, Army veteran; Christine Patterson, Army veteran; Frank Harper, Navy Seabees veteran; John Henry, Army veteran; Rodger Gamblin, Navy veteran; Jim Sullivan, Army veteran; Colleen Albrecht, Navy veteran; Carol Scherer, associate member; Jennifer Rowan-Henry, associate member; Carol Vanhouten, associate member; Peter Chabarek, associate member.