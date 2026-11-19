Take a breath, then let’s go

The United States did it. Congress flipped blue, and it’s time to celebrate. The will of the people was impossible to miss in the historic numbers who came out to state it in the form of a ballot. Of course, this administration’s abhorrent behavior helped. It was so openly dangerous that it made the choice clear for millions of people.

If you’ve been following me long enough, you know I’m someone who anticipates the impact and waits to see how things develop. This is no different. I have trust issues, but they’re based on historical evidence.

Thank goodness we have the majority. Now we can slow some things way down. But we do not need politics to be polite in a situation like this. The damage this administration has done has been so devastating on every level that the solution has to be just as encompassing.

I’ve lost a lot of faith in commercial Democrats, and I think most traditional Democrats have too. I’m a progressive Dem girl, and I truly believe we need to take this rubble and rebuild completely.

It worries me that the new Democrats tiptoed around eliminating Immigration and Customs Enforcement and campaigned mostly on gas and food prices. I’m not saying those don’t matter; for a lot of families, they decide whether the rent gets paid.

Affordability may be what won this election. But it can’t be where the mandate ends. The terror raining down on families within our borders has to be a priority. So does access to health care, because its absence is literally killing people. Protecting our children and their safety is a priority as is reinstating and funding the institutions that protect our water and our food. Gas prices, yes. First and foremost, no.

We as a people need to stay mad as hell that the system was run in a way that let our country come apart so completely, so quickly. We cannot forget how we got here. The consequences have to be complete, and the mechanisms that allowed this have to be removed and redeveloped, not rearticulated.

Our Democratic Party has not shown us the unity and grit we hoped for from the very beginning of this nightmare. That is still a problem. We can’t swing at these monsters with 10 arms flailing in every direction, each one uncoordinated and on its own agenda. We want coordinated efforts with high impact. We need to hold new and established Democrats to task, and tightly. The work is not done. We’ve just been handed what we hope are better tools.

I’m not going to lie: I’ve worked with white people in power for most of my career, across every career path I’ve had, and I’ve watched the same thing happen again and again. The moment the work requires self-reflective change, or suggests they might have been wrong along the way, they choke.

I’m worried about that rebound into their perceived right to comfort. We didn’t all vote Democrat because we were united around the greater good. We voted together because whatever this man was up to was so openly hazardous it couldn’t be ignored. That gap has to be closed, and quickly.

So by all means, celebrate. The nation’s message was clear, and it screamed for values that could create lives we can all breathe in. Honestly, we weren’t sure. What a relief to beat every effort in place to suppress our voices. Fighting back in numbers was a very American thing to do, and I’m proud of that. This moment answers that uncertainty, and that I can get behind.

There’s nothing bad that comes from clarity, but clarity isn’t the work. The work is making the U.S. belong to everyone who built it and everyone who keeps it alive. We’re not there yet but we didn’t come this far to stop at relief. Celebrate! Stay mad, then build. We’ve successfully restored our voice.

Ayisha Elliott is an executive leadership coach and founder of Black Girl From Eugene LLC, BlackGirlfromEugene.substack.com. Through internationally recognized coaching and organizational strategy, she helps leaders close the gap between intention and impact — deconstructing white supremacy culture within workplace culture.