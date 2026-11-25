By Adrienne Pinsoneault

Every October, the world becomes awash in shades of pink. From police vehicles to coffee cups, pink ribbons seemingly spawn from nowhere. The University of Oregon is no exception — on Oct. 4, a breast cancer walk took place at Autzen Stadium, and the Duck Store launched a campaign selling pink Oregon shirts. For every shirt sold, one dollar was donated to the American Cancer Society during Breast Cancer Awareness Month. If you donated $25, you even got pink pom-poms.

As someone diagnosed with breast cancer, it is hard to reconcile my own experiences at UO with these campaigns. I received my diagnosis one year into my graduate program and was forced to navigate care while also juggling student and graduate employee (GE) responsibilities.

At the same time, UO’s ableist housing policies and rhetoric stonewalled me at multiple junctures. It took months and multiple iterations of accommodation letters to get support. These policies and processes are often backed by ableist language, such as when the university president referred to employee benefits, including GEs, as overly generous at a town hall.

During contract negotiations, health care was a major sticking point between UO and the GE union (GTFF). Much of the disagreement focused on UO’s attempts to codify contract language that more than doubled health care premium payments for GEs this year, shifting the risk of rising health care costs onto GEs rather than the university.

While both groups eventually reached a temporary agreement, this tension remains as they seek more permanent solutions amid budget cuts that also disproportionately affect GEs.

These experiences raise the question: Who truly benefits from this pink merchandise? If UO cannot back up these public campaigns with meaningful action on their own campus, it amounts to nothing more than pinkwashing.

Breast cancer pinkwashing is when companies use symbols such as pink ribbons or merchandise to promote their brand, yet sell products that contribute to cancer risk, simply do not fund breast cancer research or services or donate a trivial amount.

Search for any breast cancer-themed product online, and you’ll find myriad products with unclear origins and scant references to donations. Just this week, a suggested advertisement popped up on my social media selling pink food storage containers “for the brave,” with no mention of donating profits.

Other infamous marketing schemes include KFC’s “Buckets for the Cure” and pink drill bits on fracking machinery. Ironically, the original breast cancer ribbon was peach-colored; it became pink only after its creator refused to sell the image rights, fearing it would become too commercialized.

UO’s campaign asks us to see the university as compassionate and as an ally in the fight against cancer. To be sure, a portion of the donation does go to a well-known cancer organization. The problem is not the $1 donation itself — any contribution to cancer research or advocacy helps (though we could probably ask for more than $1!) — it is what the donation allows the university to say about itself. The pink shirt sells a story — that the university stands with people affected by cancer — at very little cost to the institution.

True solidarity, however, is ensuring that workers can afford to see a doctor, protecting insurance coverage for people with chronic illnesses and disabilities, and recognizing that health care is not a luxury benefit but a condition of basic human dignity.

As GEs, we help sustain UO’s academic and research mission. Many of us already live on tight budgets in a city where the cost of living keeps rising. For us, health care isn’t an abstract budget category — it is the difference between seeking treatment or delaying it. The pink T-shirt campaign asks us to celebrate compassion. The administration’s actions ask us to accept less of it.

If UO genuinely wants to support people affected by cancer, it should begin by supporting the people who teach, research, mentor and work on this campus. That means working with the GTFF and other campus unions to develop creative solutions to rising health care costs. Health care is not a luxury or undue benefit — it is a basic necessity. UO’s practices should reflect the same values of care that it publicly promotes.

Until then, the pink shirts will remain a symbol of the gap between the university’s desired public image, its brand and its private priorities.

Adrienne Pinsoneault is a Ph.D. candidate in the Critical and Sociocultural Studies in Education program at UO and a GTFF bargaining team member.

The term pinkwashing is also often used to describe corporations, organizations, or governments superficially promoting LGBTQIA+ rights or imagery to promote a public image, while simultaneously engaging in harmful practices.