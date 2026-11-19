Good News!

Here’s some more good news rolling in from the Blue Wave. Two major cities, Denver and Washington D.C., joined Portland in banning the sale of foie gras. These cities overwhelmingly voted for kindness and rejected the cruel practice of force-feeding geese and ducks. These victories mean fewer birds will suffer the painful process of having a hard tube shoved down their throats multiple times a day to engorge their livers for an unnecessary luxury. Let’s continue to spread kindness and compassion in the world. How about Eugene next?

Hope Bohanec

Eugene

Age is not the Problem

The cause for the growing numbers of traffic deaths and injuries in our area is really about three factors that are not related to age.

One is driving while impaired whether it be by alcohol or drugs. Another is driving while distracted whether it be because of a digital device or anything else that keeps a driver from paying attention. The most important cause is speeding while behind the wheel. Speeding exacerbates the first two causes exponentially.

For probably the last 15-20 years, Eugene, like the whole state of Oregon, decided that traffic enforcement was no longer necessary or possible any longer. Decades ago Oregon state troopers visibly patrolled I-5. Drivers consequently never went more than several miles over the posted speed limit. No one would have driven 15-25 or more miles per hour over the speed limit as many do now. Local drivers could receive tickets for running red lights, speeding in residential areas and school zones, failing to use turn signals or even following too close.

Without the threat of monetary penalty it appears, too many drivers refuse to obey traffic laws to make our streets safe for pedestrians, cyclists and other drivers.

Hal Huestis

Eugene

A Republican for Aguiar

When you look at this election, Athena Aguiar has taken down an incumbent with 20 years in office. She showed that the youth can be heard, and that the local establishment who control the city that their days are numbered. It is time for a change and Athena is the beginning; it has long been overdue.

I could care less about the Blue Wave, what brought down the Republicans is the cost of living — the straw that broke the camel’s back. People work hard to only have nothing to show for it, thanks to the government.

I voted for the party line, rare for me, I voted Democrat. The Republicans or I should say “The Trump Republicans,” were not for the people.

To the Democrats and the Republicans, you serve the people, not yourself.

One last point, to those in office, when you run for reelection, don’t tell us what you are going to do. I would respond, “Why haven’t you done it?” You’re in office.

Steven E. Hunnicutt

Eugene

Camera Thoughts

Eugene is considering a pilot program for intersection safety cameras, and I think it’s worth supporting.

Too often, the conversation gets sidetracked into debates about surveillance or revenue. But the real question is simple: How do we reduce serious crashes and save lives?

Between 2020 and 2024, red-light running and speeding contributed to 81 fatal and serious injury crashes in Eugene. That’s 81 times someone’s life was changed forever because a driver chose to ignore the rules of the road.

The cameras being discussed aren’t designed to track everyone’s movements. They only activate when a driver runs a red light or is traveling 11 mph or more over the speed limit. The goal isn’t to catch people. The goal is to get people to slow down and stop running red lights.

I understand concerns about privacy and accountability. Those concerns should be taken seriously. But we should also be honest about the status quo. Right now, people are being seriously injured and killed on Eugene streets, and the city is looking at another tool that could help.

No one claims safety cameras are a magic solution. Better street design, enforcement and education all matter. But if cameras make even a handful of drivers think twice before speeding through an intersection, that’s a step in the right direction.

Let’s give the pilot a chance.

Curtis Taylor

Eugene

The Sixth Extinction

Understanding the main aspects of the 6-year-old Oregon stop/yield law is essential for cyclists (and auto enthusiasts). In Oregon, cyclists can proceed through stop signs and flashing red lights without a complete stop if they yield to other traffic. Cyclists must slow down to a safe speed and check for cross traffic before proceeding. If there is approaching traffic with the right of way, cyclists must still come to a complete stop. This law is codified under ORS 811.265, which outlines the specific conditions for cyclists.

And so it is the case that when I am cycling northbound on High Street approaching the four-way stop at Third and there are cars traveling east and west who have not yet reached the stop sign at the intersection. I, as a cyclist, am free to enter the intersection and proceed in the direction that I have indicated. This is because the “approaching traffic,” having not yet stopped at their respective stop signs (see above) do not have the right-of-way (also see above).

Further, when the car behind the car approaching said intersection starts blowing his horn at me and shouting incorrect information, I become despondent.

“The Sixth Extinction” is real!

Leo Muzzy

Eugene

One Election Down, the Electoral College is Next

Friends, we have a chance to effectively abolish the Electoral College for the next presidential election. Wouldn’t it be amazing to actually have the person who wins the popular vote win the election? Oregon has already joined the National Popular Vote Compact along with 17 other states. The National Popular Vote Interstate Compact will take effect when enacted into law by states possessing 270 electoral votes and we are already up to 222! Please visit NationalPopularVote.com to see if you have friends and family in any of the states who haven’t yet joined, that you can encourage to contact their state reps to join this effort.

Alyssa McFarland

Eugene

Dear Mr. Knight

I applaud your effort to foster an engineering stronghold here in Tracktown USA. I have some suggestions at this formative stage of development along your school of thought.

Eugene is ripe for an electric vehicle powerhouse industry. For one, look to our local knowledge and legacy talent base; from electrothon racers, arcimoto engineers and assemblers, local shops selling bikes and electric bikes, Micromobility Network, Center for Appropriate Transport, Co-Motion, Bike Friday — a seemingly endless pool of ready and willing neighbors. And hey, that old semiconductor plant could start making motor controllers and displays… in Tracktown. Let’s export our own EVs.

Finally, a personal request — no westside pickleball courts — instead consider one sweet Nike velodrome constructed of local wood products and presto — Trackstown, USA.

Kevin C. Craig

Eugene

Online Exclusive

Thanks, Women?

Our world is the result of women’s choices. Originally, pregnant and nursing women vastly increased survival of joint human genetic material and themselves by securing men to provide and protect. Next, agrarian societies benefited from large families for farm labor and elder care. Nations growing in wealth through industrialization encouraged families into cities where size became liability.

Modern contraceptives gave women control over family size. Research shows families reducing below 2.0 children while sustaining populations require 2.3 each. Immigration infilled for population losses. As nations advanced; women gained equal rights to education, business, property and politics. Women no longer need men to survive, can prevent the liabilities of pregnancies and raise their expectations of providers and protectors.

For men, women changed from being assets to liabilities. Government agencies and Courts pushed this shift. Public safety nets arising in wealthy nations mostly cause long-term damage to their causes. The government replaced men as the providers and protectors. Avoiding pregnancy, women are now essentially equal to men. No family means relationships became temporary and recreational. Those who fear the population of our planet are rejoicing.

Schools are being closed. Pressure for new homes is reducing. Needed goods and services are fewer, reducing environmental pressures. We now rely not on people but emerging technology for our quality of life; machines build stuff, AI does thinking, drones fight wars, robots satisfy relationships and test tubes provide children. Men are no longer responsible nor accountable to women; children maybe while women no.

Keith Stanton

Florence