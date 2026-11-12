Garbage, Health Care and the American Dream in Letters

Customer Choice

For decades, I was a Sanipac customer. I was rather disappointed when a mega-sized waste management company bought Sanipac, but I stayed as a customer. The final straw was when Sanipac would rather waste the fuel to drive all of their recycling all the way to southern Oregon, rather than process it in Glenwood. It sounds rather petty to me.

I can’t imagine how much it costs in fuel to truck all of this material to southern Oregon. So I protested by switching to Lane Apex. Then my friends switched, then my daughter switched and apparently my neighbors have, too!

There used to be Sanipac trash carts all up and down my street. Now there are only three Sanipac customers left on the entire street! We’re mostly Lane Apex now. Customers can protest with their choices in services as well as services!

Holly Sombs

Eugene

Health-22

I’ve been a patient at PeaceHealth since about 2017 when I moved to Springfield. They have a weird telephone protocol best exemplified by the famous enigma of Catch-22. I received a message from PeaceHealth with a phone number. I dial the phone number and get this recording: “This number is not associated with any particular department. If you are expecting a call, please dial that person directly.”

I ask the readers: Does that message make sense? Is that one reason PeaceHealth’s management team has been dumbed down by their flirtation with private equity goons? Inquiring minds would like to know.

Rene Tihista

Springfield

An Ode to Octogenarians

Time is hard on us old folks who happen to become octogenarians — our once beautiful hair thins, becoming white and grey, our chins look like turkeys and our eyes develop circles under them. Our backs look like the humpback of Notre Dame.

I am acutely aware of my fellow “octos” being harassed by younger folks jealous of our homes and our cars. To them, I say consider this:

My deceased wife and I spent years working hard to realize the American dream of owning our own home. Now it seems like public pressure wants me living in a retirement facility.

Moving for older people is one of the most tumultuous events they’ll ever have to face.

An older lady recently backed through a post office window in South Eugene. I was lectured by a young lady at that post office who said to me, “You must give up your driver’s license; you’re an old Fibber Maggee!” even though I have a spotless driving record.

I’ve noticed that the drivers to be wary of are not us older folk; it’s the younger drivers that tailgate, speed on our freeways, never stop fully at a stop sign, speed through school zones and talk on their cell phones while driving. Younger drivers cause more driving accidents than older drivers and kill more innocent people. Most older people have learned to respect driving laws.

These younger people want older people to give up their home and their car. “They know best,” they say, yet they find it difficult to sacrifice enough to save the planet we all live on.

Joe Blakely

Eugene

Online Letters

Democrats Gotta Go for It

For years, Republicans have reminded us that “elections have consequences,” that “the American people have spoken,” and that a president has a mandate to carry out their will.

They had no trouble invoking those words when they held power. They treated electoral victories as permission to reshape government, attack institutions, disregard opposition and impose their agenda.

Well, the American people have spoken again.

Yesterday, the pendulum swung hard in the other direction. The message to the MAGA movement was unmistakable: Americans are tired of the chaos, division, arrogance and politics of grievance.

Now it’s time for Democrats to understand the consequences of this election.

This is no time to timidly reach across the aisle, apologize for winning or return to business as usual. It’s time for bold leadership. Protect our democracy, restore accountability, defend Social Security and Medicare and stand up for the rights and economic security of ordinary Americans.

Compromise has its place, but never at the expense of our fundamental principles.

Republicans have repeatedly told us elections have consequences. They’re right.

Now Democrats must demonstrate the courage to act on the mandate voters have given them.

The MAGA movement wanted to reshape America in its own image. It’s time to consign its extremism to the trash bin of history.

Michael T. Hinojosa

Drain, OR

Just ask AI, of course

I asked Google AI — “Likelihood of, massive, American attack — on Iran — in the next two months?”

AI reply —

“Trump has little political incentive left to hold back from large-scale retaliatory strikes. Massive triple carrier presence in region-highest since invasion of Iraq in 2003.”

Does anyone really believe this resoundingly defeated, lame duck loser will allow Americans to enjoy his humiliation? and/or — watch Democrats seated in January?

Me either.

Glenn Jones

Eugene