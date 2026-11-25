Shop Secondhand First

The best gift you can give your children is a less destroyed Earth.

So consider these words from David Attenborough when you do your Christmas shopping!

“Consumerism is the engine that is driving the Earth to its demise.”

So if at all possible, shop secondhand first.

Anthony Sunseri

Low Pass

No More Creepy Grandpas

Every family knows him. He is the older man at the holiday table whose hugs last too long, who always has a reason a child should sit closer, tag along, keep a little secret. And every family knows the script that protects him: He is harmless, he is from a different time, don’t make a scene.

I am a mother, and I am done with that script.

Children know. A child’s discomfort is not rudeness; it is information. When we teach kids to override their own gut feelings to spare an adult’s feelings, we are training them to be easy targets. When a grown man makes the children in a room uneasy, the problem is not the children’s manners. The problem is every adult who sees it, says nothing, and chooses his comfort over their safety.

This holiday season, family tables all over our county will fill up. Let your kids say no to the hug. Believe them when they go quiet around someone. Watch the man who always insists on time alone with children, and ask yourself why. And if your gut tells you something is wrong, honor it. A parent’s instinct is not an overreaction; it is an alarm doing its job.

Our children cannot protect themselves from the adults we hand them to. That part is ours.

No more creepy grandpas. Kids deserve to be safe, at Christmas dinner and everywhere else.

Tiana Marie Brooks

Florence

Turn Student Housing into Housing

According to 4J, up to 400 high school students are homeless in our community. They are largely invisible. They may be staying with friends “couch surfing,” in cars or on the streets. These young folks are being robbed of their potential because of poverty. Local nonprofits offer shelter, but the shelters have pitifully small capacity and are full every night. Due to their invisibility, these students are often not included in the search for solutions to homelessness.

A solution is staring Eugene in the face. This year the Barnhart Dorm on Patterson Street is not being used by the University of Oregon. The chances are good that it will never be used for UO housing again; it is off campus, it is ugly and the university is in the middle of building the 870-bed Maple Hall. It is pretty obvious that Barnhart’s fate is to sit empty. It belongs to the State of Oregon.

What if every homeless high school student could be offered student housing in Barnhart? A floor of Barnhart could be repurposed as a social services floor, with therapy to help students with the trauma of being homeless and life skills training. Medical care is nearby. A cafeteria is onsite. The EmX line runs a block away and goes directly to Lane Community College where high school completion classes are already in place.

I am putting this idea forth because I have been there. To give support to these young folks would be to give them hope, and the tools to build a good life, which they deserve.

Ariana White

Eugene

A Near Miss

This evening I very nearly ran over a pedestrian at 6 pm on 11th and Oak. If it was you I humbly apologize.

If looks could kill, then this is my obituary. My bad.

At this time of year, when it is dark early, we as car drivers need to pay extra attention to the crossings we encounter as we live in a tree-friendly city where lighting can be less than bright. I don’t want to run anyone over and I wasn’t in a hurry and so I was able to stop.

In my defense, I would ask all of us when we are on foot to carry a small flashlight and to wear something bright. It won’t stop all accidents from happening but it may just save a few lives.

Peter Tildesley

Brownsville

Questioning Local School Districts

Lots of attention on our public schools lately. I’ve read articles about declining student enrollment in Bethel, Eugene and Springfield school districts.

The common narrative is that the birthrate is decreasing, or families are delaying having children or housing costs are soaring. Clearly, these reasons are real and are having a negative effect on public school enrollment that can lead to fewer teachers, fewer programs and even fewer schools. These external factors are beyond the scope of school districts to fix; they are national problems.

But there is more to this story: There are also internal factors that our schools do have a way to fix. For children who are born, who are school-age, who were enrolled in their public school, the internal reasons for their departure must be considered. Is the curriculum interesting? Are teachers expected to be creative, and are they allowed to use instructional methods that engage and inspire their students? Are kids experiencing joy at school, so that they want to attend? Do our schools reflect our community values?

What Do Your Children Need from Their Public Schools? is the topic of a community forum on Wednesday, Dec. 2, in the Council Chambers at Springfield City Hall, 225 N 5th St., same floor as the Public Library, from 5:30-6:45 pm.

Larry Lewin

Co-founder of the Eugene-based Community Alliance for Public Education

Eugene

Data Centers and Democracy

In October, at the Wayne Morse Center for Law and Politics at our University of Oregon, University of Wisconsin Professor of Political Science Katherine Cramer gave a talk that data centers were expansive of democracy. After about half the audience of 40 or so people had left, my raised hand was finally responded to. I said, even though I was like a newborn baby in the matter, “Data centers are the enemy of democracy.”

I later emailed her, “I did not mean any person. However, I must stand by my initial statement… Data centers are an enemy of democracy as they very badly damage our environment, which damages a majority of the American people who oppose…” She responded, “Thank you for sharing your thoughts…”

Kevin Russell

Eugene

Things Happen for a Reason

A year or so ago, I was walking by the river and ahead of me I heard a group of young people talking: “Things happen for a reason. Sometimes we don’t like the reality of what happens…” Could this quote be connected to the election of Trump to a second term? With the recent overwhelming Democratic backlash in the midterm election, we have a chance to change and learn from our awful reality. We have to keep the pressure on our Congress to create, for the first time in our American history, a true, diverse democracy.

Victoria Koch

Eugene

Online Extras

Eunice Newton Foote

As our Earth, oceans and atmosphere continue to gain heat, it is prudent at this time to review the pioneering work of citizen-scientist Eunice Newton Foote: “Circumstances Affecting the Heat of the Sun’s Rays” (1856), American Journal of Science and Arts (Wikipedia 2026).

This work pioneered research into CO2 as a greenhouse gas — making Foote the first scientist to envision the effects of greenhouse gas accumulations as we are witnessing today. If you, as I, are inspired by her work(s) then join me and park n’ ride whenever you can.

She was a great citizen — there is no denying that.

KC Craig

Eugene

High Costs

Overcrowded classrooms, the high cost of meds, and Social Security are about to run out of funding: it all boils down to money, or lack of it.

Except the military. It is, for the first time, set at over $1 trillion dollars. Chew on that fact for a while. The Pentagon has passed few, if any, audits. Hundreds of millions, if not a billion, dollars are spent on Israeli aggression in Palestine. Hundreds of bases are overseas (I believe the count is north of 600). Surely that number can be reduced.

I think that a quarter of that amount can be spent on national defense; plus our traditional allies (NATO, Japan, Australia, etc.), and the exhaustion of our stockpiles, wasted in the Iranian war; plus the war in Ukraine. And that’s it.

What do y’all think?

Mike Peterson

Eugene