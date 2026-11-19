A Room with a View, an art exhibit by photographer Vesna Pavlović, opened Oct. 17 and runs through Dec. 5 at South Eugene’s RecRoom Gallery. Pavlović, born in the former Yugoslavia, is the award-winning chair of Fine Arts and professor of Art at Vanderbilt University in Nashville. This year, Pavlović participated in the Resonance exhibition, an ancillary program sponsored by Vanderbilt during the Venice Biennale. RecRoom is a separate space in gallerist Sarah Finlay’s south Eugene home. According to Finlay, Pavlović’s work “looks back at the best ideals and aspirations of socialist Yugoslavia and the Non-Aligned Movement — a forum of 120 countries, including the former Yugoslavia — that didn’t align with the West or the Eastern Bloc during the Cold War,” she says. “The work elucidates how fragile our most important institutions can be and the persistent effort and care it takes to preserve and sustain them.” Nicoletta Rousseva, Assistant Professor of South Slavic Culture at Indiana University, wrote an accompanying essay inspired by Pavlović, available to read at the gallery. Pavlović is also featured in the National Gallery of Art, the Smithsonian’s Hirshhorn Museum and the National Museum of Women in the Arts. Two Pavlović photographs hang at Domek Bistro & Lounge (454 Willamette), an Eastern European-themed restaurant in downtown Eugene. Domek and RecRoom are curating a Balkan cheese selection to be served at RecRoom events. The exhibit’s closing reception is Dec. 5. — Will Kennedy

A Room with a View by Vesna Pavlović is on display through Saturday, Dec. 5 at RecRoom Gallery, 4415 Hilyard Street. RecRoom hours are noon to 6 pm Fridays, noon to 4 pm Saturdays and by appointment. The exhibit’s closing reception is 4 to 6 pm Saturday, Dec. 5 at RecRoom Gallery. Free. For more information, visit RecRoomEugene.com.

This story has been updated.