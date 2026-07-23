Picture This

“OMG, pinch me! I’m a published photographer now?” Cynthia Branen says.

This year, Eugene Weekly took a turn behind the camera by introducing its own category in the Lane County Fair photography exhibit: the Everyday Life Photo Contest. Eugene Weekly staff judged the submissions and selected three photographs that capture creativity, community and unexpected moments across Lane County.

Eugene Weekly’s Everyday Life Photo Contest at the Lane County Fair, first-place photo winner Cynthia Branen stands with her prizewinning photo “Playtime at Skinner Butte Park.” Photo by Kat Tabor.

Branen earned first place for “Playtime at Skinner Butte Park,” featuring the park’s iconic whale-shaped play structure. She says that the photograph is one of her all-time favorites and reflects her personal connection to the park and the memories she made there growing up.

“When I was a little girl — I grew up in Eugene — my mom and dad took me to Skinner’s Butte Park to play. And, of course, we played on ‘The Whale’,” she says. “I got my first pony ride there, and I fell in love with horses at that time. So Skinner’s Butte Park is just a special place for me.”

Eugene Weekly’s Everyday Life Photo Contest at the Lane County Fair, second-place photo by 10-year-old Ej Hart titled “Takoda the Dog in the Garden.” Hart creatively took this photo inside a water bottle with her camera. The subject was, of course, none other than her special golden retriever friend Takoda in her backyard garden. Photo by Ej Hart.

Second place went to 10-year-old Ej Hart for “Takoda the Dog in the Garden.” Up against adults, Hart creatively photographed through a water bottle to frame her special golden retriever friend, Takoda, in her backyard garden. She and her sister entered photos this year, and both came home with special prizes, blue ribbons, and a rainbow of colored ribbons for different placements in the youth show.

Eugene Weekly’s Everyday Life Photo Contest at the Lane County Fair, third-place went to Mike Bazanele for his entry “Engine Trouble?” which captures a Mercedes Sprinter van engulfed in flames. Photo by Mike Bazanele.

Mike Bazanele earned third place for “Engine Trouble?” which captures a Mercedes Sprinter van engulfed in flames. After confirming there were no passengers inside, Bazanele quickly photographed the scene before grabbing a fire extinguisher and containing the flames until the fire department arrived.

This model of van was actually recalled in 2023 due to the fire risk, according to Kelly Blue Book: “Sprinter vans from model years 2019 and 2020 [were recalled] because a wiring harness in their climate control systems can overheat, potentially leading to a vehicle fire.”

To ensure the judging process was fair and unbiased, the photographers’ names were concealed while Eugene Weekly staff evaluated the entries. Even so, Branen earned several other awards, including the Coyote Steel Rust Contest — the exhibit’s highest-value special contest — and received a $200 cash prize.

The remainder of the photography exhibit was also judged anonymously by University of Oregon School of Journalism and Communication Associate Teaching Professor Will Yurman, North Eugene High School Career and Technical Education educator Jesse Skoubo, who specializes in fine arts and photography; and Jamie Hooper, a professional photographer and local studio owner. The judges devoted more time to evaluating the photographs than ever before in previous years, carefully considering each entry to select the best of Lane County’s photography.

The Lane County Fair photography exhibit is on view through July 26. Those interested in entering the Everyday Life Photo Contest during the 2027 season can visit AtTheFair.com/Creative-Exhibits. Eugene Weekly copy editor Kat Tabor also serves as the Lane County Fair photography exhibit coordinator. She can be reached with fair-related questions at PhotographyAtTheFair@gmail.com.