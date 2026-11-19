White Lotus Gallery is by all accounts the longest running commercial art venue in Eugene. On Dec. 12, the gallery, which has been at 767 Willamette Street for 25 of its 35 years, will be closing its doors.

“It was a heartbreaking decision,” says owner Hue-Ping Lin.

After much deliberation, she concluded it wouldn’t be possible to meet the sky-high increase in rent the new owner of the building was asking — 50 percent more. She doesn’t want to place blame, though. You don’t know what people’s circumstances are, she says. She’s focusing on the positive, which is to be grateful for all the support she’s been given over the years.

But Anne Rose Kitagawa is concerned. As chief curator and curator of Asian Art at Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art, she is saddened because White Lotus has been the only other venue in town for Asian art. She hopes this isn’t a trend for galleries in Eugene.

As Lin’s friend, she says she is heartbroken, too.

Though White Lotus will carry on with its online presence and take advantage of pop-up opportunities — they’ll have a show at the Maurie Jacobs Community Room at Hult Center for the Performing Arts in spring — the gallery has meant more to Eugene, Kitagawa says, than just as a business.

“They cultivated an audience,” ceramic artist Dan Schmitt says, meaning Lin and her assistants took time to talk to people about an artwork’s historical significance and aesthetic, explaining how value was assigned. In other words, they helped create an appreciation for art in our community.

Schmitt is a ceramic artist influenced by Japanese aesthetics who’s been represented by White Lotus since he moved to Eugene in 1999. After the Museum of Contemporary Craft in Portland closed in 2016 and Oregon College of Art and Craft in Portland closed in 2019, he assumed it signified a trend and went back to school to change careers and become a therapist.

He points out the White Lotus was where folks gathered after attending Saturday Market. Artists, University of Oregon academics from different departments or anyone who wanted to talk about art or other things on their mind would sit down and have great conversations, Kitagawa says. “It was like a salon.”

The gallery held more formal events, too. In addition to art openings, it opened its door for people to host fundraisers, staged book openings by local authors and held regular tea tasting events. Lin and Easley were mentors to UO interns. The gallery held memorials.

Kitagawa says she’s not sure people knew how lucky they were to have White Lotus.

Lin co-founded the gallery with her late husband, Dick Easley. He had a collection of Japanese prints, and she collected Chinese art. Later they began to represent local artists such as Jon Jay Cruson, Gary Tepfer and Connie Mueller.

Selections from the Gallery Portfolio, on view now until Dec. 12, is the current and final exhibit at White Lotus. It represents the fantastic range of historic and contemporary work that characterizes the gallery. The historic brick building they’ve called home fits this collection well.

A woodblock print from 1855 by Utagawa Kunisada hangs on one wall. An oil on canvas from 1997 by He Xuesheng, titled “Village in the Loess Plateau,” is displayed on another, which brings to life the artist’s village in north central China.

Schmitt has 12 ceramic works in the show, a reflection of his return to making art alongside his relatively new career in therapy. He’ll be at the open house, which takes place Nov. 21 from 11 am to 3 pm.

Besides ceramics, prints and paintings, jewelry and fiber art will be on display and for sale.

“We’re going to change the art every week,” says Jennifer Huang, who is Lin’s niece and has worked as a gallery assistant at White Lotus for about 17 years.

Karin Clarke Gallery, across the street, specializes in regional art, so there is some crossover with White Lotus. But their relationship has been collegial rather than competitive. Clarke says whenever someone asks if there are other galleries in town, she sends them to White Lotus.

“I’m going to miss having them here,” she says.

Clarke’s gallery participates in the First Friday ArtWalk, which Lane Arts Council oversees. LAC’s executive director Tara Wibrew believes “art and creativity are a defining trait of Eugene culture,” and names First Friday ArtWalk, Saturday Market and the city’s abundant number of stunning murals as evidence.

The murals were created by the city’s Cultural Services Public Art Program, 20X21, which brought artists from around the world to create 20 works of art in time for the World Athletics Championships in 2022. That effort started a trend that has resulted in Eugene’s having over 40 murals.

“How we support art can look different,” Wibrew says.

For instance, tickets are often purchased to see performing art, but First Friday ArtWalks, as Clarke jokes, are a cheap date, with art viewing, snacks and wine being free.

If you’re used to going to New York City or Santa Fe to look at art, where entire streets are lined by galleries, the notion of an arts district defined by two galleries may sound quaint. But with just one gallery on Willamette, as of December, it will be hard to think of downtown as an art center, which is how it’s felt up to now. If you went to one gallery, you were likely to cross the street and visit the other.

Two years after the city closed The Jacobs Gallery at Hult Center for the Performing Arts in 2016, I wrote an article asking if Eugene really was an art town, as its official slogan (a great city for the arts and outdoors) stated. The view then was that the city did not support art. But on the bright side, private individuals and venues did.

So now, what to make of one of Eugene’s highest profile commercial galleries closing? The situation is different. It’s not a city decision, rather due to a change in real estate holdings and rent increase. But it certainly feels like another Eugene art institution is coming to an end.

Other public art besides murals, such as sculptures, are often not financed by the city, but exist outside of the gallery system, too. To Wibrew’s point, there are different ways to support art, to enable it to thrive and enrich a community. White Lotus Gallery has been central to that enrichment in Eugene. As Kitagawa says, the gallery is a business but it has provided public service too, and in doing so, has been a cultural institution.