Eugene classical ensemble nonesuch.reedquintet performs music from early American Black composers, including Harry Burleigh and Florence Price, Dec. 3 at Art House. nonesuch formed in 2023 as students at the University of Oregon School of Music and Dance. “We started playing together, and we knew we had something really special. We knew we wanted to go as far as we could. It’s been a whirlwind,” bassoonist Bronson York says. Since then, they have become a nonprofit music group, performing in the Eugene area, touring the world and participating in prestigious chamber music competitions. Reed quintets — oboe, bassoon, clarinet, bass clarinet and saxophone — are relatively new compared to wind and string ensembles. Compared to instruments like the violin and cello, the saxophone is young, so composers have written and arranged music for the instrument for only about 180 years — a newcomer by classical standards. nonesuch commissions new works for the lineup when they can, dedicated to bringing classical music beyond concert halls. York says the current political environment inspired the group to perform music from underrepresented voices. At Art House, nonesuch will also perform arrangements by Raaf Hekkema of the contemporary Dutch reed quintet group Calefa. According to York, composers they will perform that evening “did a lot to combine the roots of jazz with classical,” creating an “Americana” sound, he says.

nonesuch.reedquintet performs 7:30 pm Thursday, Dec. 3 at Art House, 492 East 13th Avenue. Tickets begin at $18 and are available at EugeneArtHouse.com. The concert is all ages.