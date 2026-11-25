It’s a dark, cold and rainy night full of loathing and despair. The wind is blowing sideways and the rain is pummeling you through your flimsy raincoat. You hear strange noises and follow the sounds, ducking into a warm dark place just as the first minor chords start to swirl. Welcome to the 12th-ish Black Friday Fiasco where you get to celebrate the insanity of Black Friday and the darkest time of year with an eclectic mix of organic darkwave, industrial, gothic world music, post-punk and dark dance sounds. “It started as a tongue-in-cheek reference to the band’s name and the abhorred Black Friday shopping day,” says frontwoman and co-founder Star Wrey of headlining darkwave group Black Magdalene. “We wanted to offer people an alternative way to spend the date.” A few of Black Magdalene’s influences include Bauhaus, Sky Cries Mary, Delirium and Dead Can Dance. Their fans are an eclectic variety of individuals, including pagans, faeries, elves, bellydancers, occultists and the “occasional goblin.” Also taking the stage is Eugene-based Black Woofer, recognized for their dark experimental, drone and industrial sound. DJ Spidersound and DJ Dust of The Blacklight Coquette DJs will be spinning dark dance sounds. A portion of the evening’s proceeds will be donated to Burrito Brigade’s Waste to Taste Eugene, which is a free food box and food rescue project.

The 12th-ish Annual Black Friday Fiasco is 9 pm Friday, Nov. 27 at John Henry’s, 881 Willamette. Doors 8 pm. Tickets are $15 at the door. The show is 21 plus.