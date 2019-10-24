The Best Of Eugene 2019-2020

Welcome to our annual readers poll of your favorite things

It’s the one and only Best of Eugene — no, seriously, there are imitators but Eugene Weekly’s got the original reader-survey “Best of” in this town. Every year we ask you to tell us about your favorite things in the area, and for some categories it’s clear that the more things change, the more things stay the same. Other places you voters shake it up a bit. Either way, we celebrate longtime winners and those new to the top three.

We also asked you readers to tell us what’s best about EW, and because we are journalists who fancy ourselves thick-skinned, we also asked you what’s the worst. Truth be told, for some EW writers it’s a badge of honor to wind up with some worst votes — if you aren’t pissing people off, you aren’t shaking things up.

We were unsurprised to find out your favorite thing about EW is that we are free. We are pretty thrilled about that, too. 

The fact that many of you hate the weed ads that are a part of what pay for this free paper also cracks us up. But readers are nothing if not mercurial — for a lot of you those same ads for the devil’s lettuce is one of your fave things about EW.  

Among the worst things about EW are:

Only published weekly, it still exists, only on Thursdays, far too left, too liberal, mild progressive bias, sometimes a little too alternative, not enough puppies and at least you guys are trying.

And among the best are:

Free, local and independent, the calendar, letters to the editor, elevates voices of marginalized communities, free news with snark every week, left leaning, liberal slant, the pet issue, and that you are here at all.

Our takeaway: We are here, we are free, and we’re with you on the puppies. 

Click here for Arts & Letters winners!

Click here for Do Gooders Winners!

Click here for Eats and Drinks winners!

Click here for In Your Business winners!

Best Musical Instrument Store

Written by Henry Houston

Best Drag Queen

Written by Elisha Young

Best Actor/Actress

Written by Bob Keefer

Best Photographer

Written by EW Staff

Best Journalist

Written by EW Staff

Best DJ Radio

Written by Donny Morrison

Best Singer-Songwriter

Written by William Kennedy

Best Local Theater Company

Written by Bob Keefer

Best DJ Music

Written by Donny Morrison

Best Local Band

Written by William Kennedy

Best Event Venue

Written by EW Staff

Best Animal Advocates

Written by EW Staff

Best Local Politician

Written by Taylor Perse

Best Outdoor Recreation Space

Written by EW Staff

Best Program for the Homeless

Written by EW Staff

Best Teacher/Professor

Written by EW Staff

Best Thing About Eugene

Written by EW Staff

Best Local Rabblerouser

Written by EW Staff

Best Nonprofit

Written by EW Staff

Best Server

Written by EW Staff

Best Meal Over $25

Written by EW Staff

Best Local Beer

Written by EW Staff

Best Thai

Written by EW Staff

Best Burger

Written by EW-staff

Best Happy Hour 

Written by EW Staff

Best Bartender

Written by EW Staff

Best Kombucha

Written by Renata S. Geraldo

Best Meal under $8

Written by EW Staff

Best Distillery

Written by Renata S. Geraldo

Best Comfort Food

Written by EW Staff

Best Latin American Food

Written by EW Staff

Best Hangover Breakfast

Written by Rachael Carnes

Best Bakery

Written by EW Staff

Best Bar

Written by EW Staff

Best Pizza

Written by EW Staff

Best Ice Cream/Frozen Yogurt

Written by EW Staff

Best Chinese Food

Written by Taylor Perse

Best Desserts

Written by EW Staff

Best Vegetarian/Vegan

Written by EW Staff

Best Local Food Market

Written by EW Staff

Best Restaurant

Written by Jade Yamazaki Stewart

Best Italian Food

Written by EW Staff

Best Sushi

Written by EW Staff

Best Food Cart

Written by EW Staff

Best Local Wine

Written by EW Staff

Best Coffee Roaster

Written by EW Staff

Best New Restaurant

Written by Rachael Carnes

Best Cocktails 

Written by EW Staff

Best Place to Get Fit

Written by EW Staff

Best Secondhand Store

Written by EW Staff

Best Hair Stylist

Written by EW Staff

Best Yoga

Written by Henry Houston

Best Outdoor Store

Written by Camilla Mortensen

Best Artist

Written by Bob Keefer

Best Budtender

Written by Jade Yamazaki Stewart

Best Health Care Worker

Written by Renata S. Geraldo

Best Category We Should Have Included and Who Should Win

Written by Jessica Douglas

Best Bodyworker

Written by EW Staff

Best Barbecue

Written by EW Staff

Best Body Mod Business

Written by EW Staff

Best Lawyer

Written by EW Staff

Best Cannabis Dispensary

Written by EW Staff

Staff Picks 

Written by EW-staff

Best Veterinarian

Written by EW Staff

Best Indie Bookstore

Written by Camilla Mortensen