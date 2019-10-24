1. Mandy’s Family Restaurant 1491 Willamette Street. 541-654-0382. MandysFamilyRestaurant.com.

2. Spectrum 150 W. Broadway. SpectrumEugene.com.

3. Uki Uki Sushi and Tiki 901 Pearl Street. 541-687-4609. UkiUkiSushi.com.

“This has been an amazing year!” says Mandy Watts, owner of Mandy’s Family Restaurant, voted Best New Restaurant. “The Eugene locals care about this new business, and they’ve been here to support me.”

Eugene Weekly featured Mandy’s back in January, when the eatery was almost as new as Mandy’s grandson Orrin, who turns one year old soon. “He’s here every day, everyone knows him,” Watts says, carrying the baby on her hip as she chats with me.

From their popular bacon cheeseburger to a super-yummy vegan “TLT” (That’s tempeh, lettuce and tomato), Mandy’s offers down-home comfort food every hour of the day and night.

Not only has her fresh, family-friendly, 24-hour diner been recognized for its bright new presence, but Mandy herself earned a second place in the Best Server category.

“There’s just so much love, so many people that have known me, from when I was a waitress, to a manager, and now as an owner,” Watts says. Her career in Eugene restaurants stretches back 20 years.

“I love serving beautiful food, but I really love people,” Watts says. “I’m just happy to see all my friends every day.”