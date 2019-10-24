1. Heritage Distilling Co. 110 Madison Street. 541-357-4431. Heritagedistilling.com.

2. Thinking Tree Spirits 88 Jackson Street. 541-357-2211. ThinkingTreeSpirits.com.

3. Swallowtail Spirits 5250 Highbanks Road #300. 458-210-2907; 111 Main Street, Springfield. 541-357-5951. SwallowtailSpirits.com.

Grab your glasses; the best distillery is here. In first place is the veteran of the art of distillery, Heritage Distilling Co., located right at the heart of the Whiteaker neighborhood.

“We’re thrilled to be named Best Distillery by Eugene Weekly. Since our opening three years ago, we have focused on providing an elevated experience for our customers and producing one of a kind craft spirits. We are proud to be a part of the Eugene community,” says Jessica Reeves, Heritage’s general manager.

In second place is Thinking Tree Spirits, famous for their specialty liquor: vodka, gin, brandy and rum. And third place is Springfield-based Swallowtail Spirits, whose beautiful labels do it justice.