Best Barbershop

Best of Eugene by EW StaffPosted on

1. American Traditional Barber Shop 23 E. 11th Ave. 541-915-9613. Facebook.com/AmericanTraditionalBarbershop.

2. Tim’s Trims (RIP) 27 W. 5th Ave., 541-393-6312. TimsTrims.com. 

3. Blessings Hair Design 315 E. 13th Ave., 541-344-2994. BlessingsHairDesign.com. 