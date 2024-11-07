13th and ‘Oh, My Car is Gone!’

Ever had your car stolen? No? Well then perhaps you’ve heard your friends and family talk about frequent vehicular break-ins or even seen people on the various Eugene social media pages detailing the theft of their car.

However, one area in Eugene stands proud as the best place to have your car stolen.

From October 2023 to October 2024, the 13th & Olive apartment complex, located at 1180 Willamette, has had 10 unlawful use of vehicles (UUVs), according to the Eugene Police Department. If you expand the search to the whole block, this statistic rises to 16 total UUVs in the same time period. Additionally, there have also been 15 car break-ins just at the apartment complex within the same year as well.

Anecdotally, I have recovered my own stolen vehicle from 13th & Olive — however, my motorcycle was nabbed from my apartment complex a mere mile away, and found a month later in the 13th & Olive parking garage. I haven’t even lived there and I’ve had the luxury of experiencing all this apartment complex has to offer.

For what it’s worth, having an in-complex garage for your apartment is nice, and in Eugene one could assume it would be safer. The 13th & Olive staff seem to be taking strides towards better security; I was turned away from the parking garage recently, while picking up a friend, for being a nonresident. Perhaps this means their concerning amount of thefts and break-ins will decline, but for now, they win.

Congratulations.