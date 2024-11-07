Best Diner Next to Republican Headquarters 

A view of the Sunrise Cafe’s busy kitchen. Photo by Camilla Mortensen.

Some Saturday mornings there’s a line out the door — when I get there anyway, which is usually closer to 9 am, rather than the 7 am opening time. It’s always the same two cooks in the kitchen frying up eggs — and this is one of the few places where if you ask for your eggs over-easy they are in fact over-easy and not cold and oozy or with a lump with solid yolks.

The coffee comes in an intriguing variety of random mugs, and it’s always hot and frequent. Families sit at tables while other folks plonk down at the counter. Patrons range from bikers to farmers to folks passing by to liberal newspaper editors. If you lean far less liberal than I do — or are just curious — the Lane County Republicans have their headquarters next door, where you can purchase T-shirts or gawk at the massive Trump statue.

Personally, I prefer to sit at a booth, sip coffee and pour too much hot sauce on my toast and hashbrowns while rain drizzles down outside the Sunrise Café’s seasonally painted windows.

Sunrise Café is at 35817 Highway 58 in Pleasant Hill. 541-746-1114.

