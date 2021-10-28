Best Doughnuts 

Best of Eugene by EW StaffPosted on

1. Voodoo Doughnut 20 E. Broadway, 541-868-8666. VoodooDoughnut.com. 

2. Dizzy Dean’s Donuts 2380 W. 11th Ave., 541-683-3505. OrderDizzyDeansDonuts.com. 

3. Master Donut 1159 Mohawk Blvd., Springfield. 541-​​741-8033. Find on Facebook.