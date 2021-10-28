Best Meal Under $10

Best of Eugene by EW StaffPosted on

1. Café Yumm! Eugene: 860 E. 13th Ave., 541-3349-9866; 1801 Willamette, 541-686-9866; 130 Oakway Ctr., 541-465-9866. 1005 Green Acres Rd., 541-684-9866. Springfield: 3340 Gateway St., 541-747-9866; 3333 RiverBend Dr., 541-736-9866. CafeYumm.com.

2. Nelson’s Taqueria 394 Blair Blvd., 541-844-8404. Nelsons-Taqueria.Business.Site.

3. El Super Burrito 2566 Willamette, 541-485-0619. Find on Facebook. 