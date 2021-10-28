Best Secondhand Shop Best of Eugene by EW StaffPosted on 10/28/2021Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window) 1. St. Vincent de Paul Thrift store and organization headquarters at 2890 Chad Dr., 541-687-5820. Fifteen retail outlets in western Oregon include several thrift stores and a used-car lot in Eugene. SVDP.us. 2. Buffalo Exchange 131 E. 5th Ave., 541-687-2805. BuffaloExchange.com. 3. SARA’s Treasures 871 River Rd., 541-607-8892. SARAsTreasures.org.