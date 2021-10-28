Best Tattoo Artist - Demian ThompsonPhoto by Todd Cooper

Best Tattoo Artist

Best of Eugene by EW StaffPosted on

1. Demian Thompson The Parlour Tattoo, 1097 Willamette, 541-345-6465. TheParlourTattoo.com/DemianThompson. 

2. Suzen Tattoozen Whiteaker Tattoo Collective, 304 River Rd., 541-255-2734. WhiteakerTattoo.com/Artists/Suzen-Tattoozen. 

3. Kassandra Lampwick, Wild Rose Tattoo, 2849 Oak St., WildRoseTattoo.com/Kassandra-Lampwick. 