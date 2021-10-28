Oregon Cultural Trust license plate mural premieres at Eugene Airport

At a media-only event on Oct. 28 at Eugene Airport, artist Liza Burns drew back the curtain on a mural-sized version of her design for the new Oregon Cultural Trust license plate, which celebrates the trust’s 20th anniversary. The mural will hang in the passenger terminal near Gate A; similar murals are being installed at the airports in Portland, Redmond and Medford.

The new plates went on sale Oct. 1 through Oregon DMV. The design weaves 127 Oregon cultural symbols into a brightly colored landscape of the state.

Dancers from Eugene Ballet were on hand at the unveiling to dance a scene from Cinderella, which runs at the Hult Center Nov. 5-7.