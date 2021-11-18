Eric Millegan as Buddy The Elf

Back Into the Spirit

Music, dance and theater are returning to the stage to lighten our mood during the holidays. And shopping. Don’t forget shopping

Culture by Bob KeeferPosted on

Forget the pandemic, just for an evening or two. Take your mind off work, forget that overdue car payment, erase next week’s dentist appointment from your mind and focus instead on the beauty of the dark season and the annual observance of its ending. Whether you celebrate Christmas, Hanukkah, Saturnalia, Kwanzaa or just plain shopping, here are a few of our favorite ways to mark the annual return of light.

Check out Eric Millegan as he returns from Broadway to perform in ACE’s Elf

Celebrate in song with Eugene Concert Choir and Eugene Vocal Arts

Enjoy the heartwarming musical Holiday Inn 

Hear A Christmas Carol recited live at Holiday Market 

Get magical at Old Nick’s Pub’s fourth annual Yule Ball

Here are even more holiday events to check out