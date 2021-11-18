Back Into the Spirit

Forget the pandemic, just for an evening or two. Take your mind off work, forget that overdue car payment, erase next week’s dentist appointment from your mind and focus instead on the beauty of the dark season and the annual observance of its ending. Whether you celebrate Christmas, Hanukkah, Saturnalia, Kwanzaa or just plain shopping, here are a few of our favorite ways to mark the annual return of light.
Check out Eric Millegan as he returns from Broadway to perform in ACE’s Elf
Celebrate in song with Eugene Concert Choir and Eugene Vocal Arts