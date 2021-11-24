Holiday Markets and Places to Shop

Nov. 22 to Dec. 17 — Art for All Seasons Annual Membership Show & Club Mud Ceramics Holiday Sale at Maude Kerns Art Center, 1901 E. 15th Avenue. Maude Kerns’ biggest show of the year showcases work by the nonprofit art center’s members. For more information see MKArtCenter.org or call 541-345-1571.

Nov. 26, Friday, 6 to 8 pm — Lane Service Sharing Network Give Thanks for the Time Bank Buy Nothing Event at McNail Riley House, 601 W. 13th Avenue. Bring your gratefulness and bounty to share, including, but not limited to, items, time offerings, requests. Potluck indoor picnic. info@LSSNtimebank.org.

Nov. 26-27, Friday and Saturday, 10 am to 4 pm — Monroe Community Bazaar, 605 Main Street, Monroe. Jewelry, wreaths, wood crafts, paper crafts, cards, fabric crafts, books.

Nov. 26, Friday, noon to 5:30 pm, Nov. 27, Saturday, 10 am to 4 pm — Erika Beyer Card Event, Karin Clarke at the Gordon, 590 Pearl St., ste. 105. Greeting card sale featuring local artist Erika Beyer.

Dec. 3, Friday, 4 to 8 pm — Washburne Cafe Makers Market 326 Main Street, Springfield. Several artisan vendors. Items for sale include soap, candles, baby goods, cards, jewelry, stickers, skin care, macrame and glassware. The café will have coffee, wine and desserts for sale.

Nov. 28 and Dec. 11-12,18-19, noon to 5 pm Saturdays,11 am to 4 pm, Sundays — Whiteaker Community Winter Market at the Annex at the Mountain Rose Herbs Mercantile in the Farmer’s Union Marketplace on 5th and Olive. Ten unique artist and maker vendors at each market day, different vendors each day.

Nov. 26-28 and Dec. 4-5,11-12,18-19, Saturday and Sunday,10 am to 6 pm, also open Thursday and Friday Dec. 23- 24. Closes 4 pm Dec. 24 — Saturday Market’s Holiday Market. Inside the Lane Events Center. Local gifts, foods and music.

Nov. 27, Dec. 4,11 and 18, 9 am to 3 pm, Saturdays — Whiteaker Winter Market Pop Up at Lane County Farmers Market 5th and Oak. Shop safely in-person with dozens of local artists and makers while at the Farmer’s Market.

Nov. 27, Dec. 7, 11, 11 am to 5 pm, Saturdays Eugene Weihnachtsmarkt at Old Nick’s Pub, 211 Washington Street. Open air Christmas Market with local and old world crafts and culinary delights.

Dec. 4 and 5, 11 am to 5 pm, Friday and Saturday — Clay Space Holiday Sale at 222 Polk Avenue. Pottery gifts by local ceramic artists.

Dec 11, Saturday, 11 am to 3 pm — South Valley Farmers Market’s Outdoor Winter Farmers Market at Covered Bridge Brewing Group, 11th and Main, Cottage Grove. Seasonal fresh veggies, local meats, mushrooms, everlasting dried flowers, wreaths, jewelry, cookies.

Dec. 18 Saturday, 11 am to 4 pm — Coburg Holiday Market at the IOOF Hall, Coburg.Tree lighting, breakfast with Santa, holiday market, Christmas light parade.