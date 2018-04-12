Activist Alert

• City Club of Eugene hosts the debate, “Eugene City Auditor — Independent & Elected by the People or Appointed by the City Council?” noon Friday, April 13, at the UO Academic Extension at the Baker Center, 975 High Street. Speakers are former City Councilor Bonny Bettman McCornack of Elected Auditor 4 City Accountability, and former City Council candidate Joshua Skov of Citizens for Sensible Oversight. The following Friday, April 20, also at noon at the Baker Center, City Club hosts the East Lane County Commissioner District 5 Candidate Forum with candidates James Barber, Heather Buch, Frank King, Tim Laue, Kevin Matthews and Gary Williams.

• Join Project Living Hope (PLH) to enjoy some dessert with good company 7 pm Saturday, April 14, at the Holiday Inn (919 Kruse Way, Springfield) for a PLH fundraiser. Haitian-born PLH founder and president Dr. Guesly Dessieux and his wife Sara, a Eugene native, will be joined by members Project Living Hope as they describe their vision for a multi-field sports complex in Camp Marie, Haiti. Admission is free. RSVP at PLHope.org or 503-714-1477.

• The Training Spot is holding an open house and dog adoption event 10 am to 2 pm Saturday, April 14, at its 90 Lawrence Street location. The adoption features Greenhill Humane Society, Luvable Dog Rescue and Northwest Dog Project. The Training Spot says, “Win fun prizes including $10 gift certificates for training services, toys and treats, take-home prizes from Healthy Pet and Wags! Dog Emporium and try your luck at our infamous treat toss competition!”

• Sunday, April 15, CALC and allies will have a Tax Justice Rally and March at EWEB River Edge Plaza, 500 East 4th Avenue, starting at 1 pm. There will be speakers and music, followed by a march downtown to the old and new Federal buildings, with a return to EWEB Plaza. Speakers will call on Congress to redirect war dollars to fund education, job creation, universal health care, environmental protection and other vital services, and will also demand that Congress create a more equitable tax structure that ensures the top 1 percent pay their fair share of taxes. CALC: 541-485-1755, peace@calclane.org, or the Eugene Tax Justice March 2018 Facebook event page.

• The 13th Annual DisOrient Asian American Film Festival of Oregon runs April 19-22. The four-day festival spans across multiple venues in town. For information about film screenings, panel discussions and purchasing tickets, visit disorientfilm.org.