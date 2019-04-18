Activist Alert

• Cyclists, conservation groups, students and Springfield area locals will join in a town hall discussion on forest management — and the BLM’s Pedal Power timber sale — 6 pm Thursday, April 18 at Springfield City Hall. The town hall is a moderated public forum featuring panelists from Cascadia Wildlands, Oregon Wild and Firefighters United for Safety, Ethics and Ecology (FUSEE). Climate Revolutions by Bike is organizing a mass bike ride to the event departing from the University of Oregon EMU at 5 pm.

• There will be a rally and march against 5G 2 pm Friday, April 19, in front of South Eugene High School, 400 E. 19th Avenue.

• The Rainy Day Blues Society of Eugene (RDBS) will host Portland blues-man Lloyd Jones for a fundraising and member appreciation event April 26th at Mac’s Nightclub and Restaurant, 1626 Willamette Street. Tickets at rainydayblues.org, $15 or $10 for members.

• The McKenzie River Men’s Center and the ASUO Men’s Center will host “Daylighting Sexual Violence: Illuminating Men’s Role in Sexual Violence Prevention” 5:30 pm April 27, covering “ways in which our community can get involved in preventing sexual violence.” The event is in the Crater Lake North room of the Erb Memorial Union (EMU) at the University of Oregon. Parking is available on University Street. Free.

• Browsers’ Bookstore is offering a 20 percent discount to customers on Independent Bookstore Day, April 27, and is also giving 30 percent of the gross sales to their employees. Browsers sells used and rare books at 21 NW 4th Street in Corvallis and 1425 Pacific Blvd SE in Albany. Browsersbookstore.com.