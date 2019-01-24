Activist Alert

• Over the past three months, after launching in the UK, Extinction Rebellion has established groups in more than 35 countries and 32 U.S. cities, while also gaining the endorsements of leaders like Noam Chomsky, Bill McKibben and hundreds of climate scientists. On Saturday, Jan. 26, at Whirled Pies (199 W. 8th) Extinction Rebellion will be introduced in Eugene. At 1 pm Valve Turner Leonard Higgins will present “Why we are heading for extinction and what to do about it” followed by an XR art build at 2 pm. Cyclists are meeting at noon at Amazon Pool (2600 Hilyard) to ride to Whirled Pies. Info at Rebellion.Earth.

• Citizens’ Climate Lobby (CCL) is holding a Climate Advocate Training 12 -3 pm Sunday, Jan. 27, at the downtown Eugene Public Library in the Singer Room. “CCL is a nonprofit, nonpartisan, grassroots advocacy organization,” organizers say, “with hundreds of chapters worldwide, which is working to build the

political will to respond to climate change.” CCL is working on proposed legislation called Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act that it says will reduce America’s emissions by at least 40 percent within 12 years. To RSVP: Carol Yarbrough, Lane County Chapter, 541-520-5010, lanecounty@citizensclimatelobby.org. More at CitizensClimateLobby.org.

• A Franklin Boulevard Design Workshop kickoff meeting is 6 pm Jan. 28 at the Ford Alumni Center, 1720 E.13th Avenue. The city is launching a redesign of the “auto-oriented” Franklin Blvd between Alder St and I-5 and is “asking the community to help shape Franklin into a modern multi-modal urban street.” For more info, go to Eugene-or.gov/Franklin.

• Solidarity Share Fair is 3 to 6:30 pm Jan. 29 at the First United Methodist Church, 1376 Olive Street. There will be free resources such as clothes, gear, etc. and “food, services and music for unhoused and working-class folk.”