EW’s Election Endorsements

News by Editorial BoardPosted on

Governor

Kate Brown

Commissioner of the Bureau of Labor and Industries

Val Hoyle

State Representative 11th District

Kimberly Koops or Marty Wilde

Oregon Supreme Court Position 3

Meagan Flynn

She was appointed and now should be elected as a strong member of the female majority on the Oregon Supreme Court.

Oregon Court of Appeals Position 10

Rex Armstrong

He is the senior justice of this hard-working court and should be returned for another term.

Lane County Commission

West Commissioner, Position 1 Nora Kent

Springfield Commissioner, Position 2 Joe Berney

East Commissioner, Position 5 Heather Buch or Kevin Matthews

Eugene City Council

Ward 3 Alan Zelenka 

Ward 4 Jennifer Yeh unopposed

Ward 5 Christopher Dean 

Ward 6  Greg Evans unopposed

Eugene Water & Electric Board 

Wards 4 and 5 John Brown Unopposed

At-large Mindy Schlossberg

Ballot Measure 20-283 

Amends Charter: Establishes office, duties of independent elected city auditor

Yes

Ballot Measure 20-287

Amends Charter: establishes council-appointed performance auditor, audit review board

No

Ballot Measure 20-288 

Five-year parks and recreation operations and maintenance local option levy

Yes

Ballot Measure 20-289

Bonds to fund parks and recreation facility projects

Yes