Hey Ya! Big Boi’s Son Commits to UO

The Oregon Ducks will most likely have a celebrity cheering from the sidelines for the next four years — and no, not Mr. Shoedog Millionaire.

One-half of the legendary hip-hop group OutKast, Big Boi, will have connections to Eugene when his son, Cross Patton, laces up his cleats. Big Boi announced that Patton had committed to play for University of Oregon on Oct. 19.

Patton is a senior at Woodward Academy in College Park, Georgia. He’s listed as a running back and corner back on MaxPreps.com, a user-generated website for high school sports. As a running back this season, he’s had 219 rushing yards and five touchdowns. Last year as a junior, he had three rushing touchdowns, 336 rushing yards and an average of 26 yards per kick return.

Here’s a video of Patton’s highlights. The guy shows that he’s not only able to find defensive holes when rushing, but he can break some tackles to grab extra yards. He’ll fit in well if he gets tapped to work with C.J. Verdell next year.

Patton received one of the scholarships from the Ducks — too bad it couldn’t go based on a need-basis because I’m sure Big Boi could foot the bill for out-of-state tuition at UO.