Walking the Talk

Art isn’t just about paintings in a gallery, and this month’s First Friday ArtWalk offers a wide variety of arts experience, from painting and sculpture to music and even food.

Student work from Lane Community College, art made from recycled and repurposed materials, a rainy day festival at Kesey Square, a visit to the studio at KLCC radio and a demonstration of professional framing await art lovers at the Lane Arts Council’s monthly guided tour of downtown art spaces on April 5.

Guest host for the evening is KLCC’s new program director, Jason Brown.

The free walking tour kicks off at 5:30 pm at LCC’s Mary Spilde Downtown Center, 101 W. 10th Avenue.

The first stop is, perhaps, the most traditional of the five stops. It will feature student work from LCC’s Arts Division, along with treats from students in the Division of Culinary Arts. Viewers can also enjoy performances by guitarist Taylor Irving and acting students performing excepts from Electra’s Oresteia, a rock ’n’ roll adaptation of the Greek tragedy.

Succeeding stops will include “Puddle Disco!,” the culmination of a three-month exploration of Eugene’s rainy season by Tropical Contemporary, which begins at 6 pm — rain or shine — in Kesey Square; the chance to visit KLCC radio, 136 W. 8th Avenue, and see Lauren Purcell-Joiner, the host of the popular show Straight Street, as she broadcasts live at 6:30 pm; MECCA’s Object Afterlife Art Challenge, in which more than a 100 artists created works from recycled materials, in the Lincoln Gallery at 309 W. 4th Avenue; and a hands-on framing demonstration at 7:30 pm at Raven Frame Works, 325 W. 4th Avenue.

Other downtown spots will be open on First Friday. Some of the more interesting ones include “Oregon Native Saints,” work by Eugene’s Olga Volchkova, at Karin Clarke Gallery, 760 Willamette Street; and New Zone Gallery, in its new digs at 22 W. 7th Avenue, with photographic work by Barbora Bakalarova and paintings by Robin Levin. PhotoZone will showcase work in the back of the gallery, and Jerry Zybach plays music.

A show not to be missed is at White Lotus Gallery, 767 Willamette Street, where “She Flies With Her Own Wings: Celebrating Female Artistry” wraps up April 13. It’s a terrific collection of work.

Finally, you can check out the free show at No Shame Eugene, 99 W 10th Avenue, which puts on 15 original five-minute acts. Doors open at 7:30 pm, the performances begin at 8.