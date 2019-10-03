As long as jazz has existed, musicians have taken songs from the radio and played it in their own styles says saxophonist Joe Manis. Manis says he does the same with the songs he’s grown up with. Out of the three albums he’s recorded, he’s covered Soundgarden’s “Black Hole Sun,” Pink Floyd’s “Money” and Radiohead’s “Pyramid Song.” Sure, he’s covered the standards, too, but where Manis’ artistic taste really shines is “Pyramid Song” from his 2013 release North by Northwest. Manis says the studio version treats the song more like a pop song in terms of instrumentation and layering. The song remains close to Radiohead’s original work, though Manis’ solo at times summons the spirit of John Coltrane. When the Joe Manis Quartet performs at The Jazz Station, the set list is going to feature Manis’ original compositions, lesser-known standards, some songs outside of the jazz idiom and some songs by artists he’s worked with.

Joe Manis Quartet — which features Paul Krueger on trumpet, Tyler Abbott on bass and Ken Mastrogiovanni on drums — is 7:30 pm Saturday, Oct. 5, at The Jazz Station, located at 124 Broadway. Tickets are $12.