Uncertain Protocols

When people enter a hospital emergency room with symptoms of COVID-19, they are immediately assessed by a physician who decides if they meet the criteria to be tested and if they should be admitted to the hospital.

This process, called triage, is how doctors decide who gets tested, who is admitted and who receives a ventilator if hospitals become overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients. But in some Oregon hospitals, triage and testing guidelines for COVID-19 patients remain unclear between local medical centers and the Oregon Health Authority (OHA).

In Lane County, 1,540 people have been tested for the novel coronavirus, and others are still fighting to be tested. Because they have limited equipment, hospitals may become overwhelmed, forcing physicians to make difficult decisions on what care patients receive.

Kevin Rau, a media public information officer with the Oregon COVID-19 Joint Information Center, writes in an email to Eugene Weekly that the decision to administer any kind of test or treatment of COVID-19 “lies solely with the treating physician” and that OHA has not issued any recommendation that would change a physician’s treatment of the coronavirus.

Another OHA media public information officer, Phillip Schmidt, writes in an email to EW that OHA’s website provides guidance documents for providers and other public health authorities. The website has general triage protocol documents, but none specific to COVID-19.

Schmidt adds that how a patient is triaged depends on their background and symptoms, which also factors into whether or not a patient receives ventilators.

“We are continuing to urge clinicians to prioritize high risk patients or patients who live in higher risk settings for testing,” Schmidt says.

PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center University District and Riverbend also say they have procedures for triaging, but the information is not readily available. Anne Williams, a communications specialist, writes in an email to EW that PeaceHealth has triage sites, but gave only a vague idea of guidelines the hospitals use for triaging coronavirus patients.

“As part of PeaceHealth’s preparedness efforts, we developed alternative medicine triage sites for our Eugene and Springfield hospitals,” Williams said.

Williams explained that patients arriving at a PeaceHealth medical center are assessed outside the emergency department before being directed to the emergency room or the designated COVID-19 triage site.

If a patient has respiratory symptoms or a fever, they will be taken to the triage site, where physicians will make the decision whether to test a patient for COVID-19. Then, they will be directed to go home into isolation or brought in to the emergency department for further medical treatment.

“We will follow the medical necessity best practices when determining care for each individual’s health status, giving priority to the most critical patients,” Wlliams says.

When asked further questions about the triage guidelines and how the hospital is preparing in case they are overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients, Williams said she did not have anyone to answer the follow-up questions over the phone and said she believes the email response covered the triage question.

Williams also suggested looking to OHA or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(CDC) for more information on triage guidelines, but she did not specify whether PeaceHealth hospitals were following protocols listed by either the state or the federal health authority.

In Portland, Oregon Science and Health University in Portland is treating about 10 COVID-19 patients at the moment and provided documents regarding the hospital’s response to the pandemic, but it also does not list guidelines for how patients are triaged.

Other hospitals offer more transparency when it comes to triage guidelines. The University of Washington Medical Center has an entire webpage of COVID-19 protocols listing in detail what to do and how to decide which patients are prioritized. For example, those who are at higher risk of having complications with the virus are admitted to the hospital before those who may not have underlying conditions. The resources also provides information on policy statements and how the medical center is staying sanitized.

UW Medical Center has several flowcharts for triage that gauge a patient’s medical history along with the supplies available and care needed. No one from UW was available to answer further questions about the guidelines before press time.

If hospitals are unsure of which triage guidelines to follow, the CDC has also produced documents listing ways hospitals should prepare for COVID-19 as well as how to triage patients. It is unclear how local hospitals are determining their triage protocols.