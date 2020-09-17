Like jazz? Love the saxophone? On the evenings of Sept. 23 through 25, Mac’s Nightclub and Restaurant will set up its outdoor stage and fire up its grill, weather permitting. This is an all-ages event and a great opportunity to hear some great live music. The Vet’s Club has been the go-to place for local jazz since 2002. However, the historic building has been hosting vets since 1946. The combination of the old school Southern building, combined with the soulful sound of jazz and blues, creates a feeling of being elsewhere. Also at Mac’s, Paul Biondi and Gus Russell are hosting a Jazz & Variety show on Sept. 23. Biondi is a legend in the jazz world, and has played with the likes of Frank Sinatra, Tina Turner and Barbra Streisand. Russell is also quite the musician, having been teaching and performing the piano and flute for the past 35 years. His notable compositions include music for the documentaries The Greenest Building, and Fire on The Track: The Steve Prefontaine Story. He has been an adjunct instructor at Lane Community College since 2002.

Mac’s Nightclub and Restaurant is at 1626 Willamette St. Go to the restaurant’s web page for hours and a listing of events. — Chandlor Henderson