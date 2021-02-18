Kristi Ann Schmidt: 1973-2021

Kristi Ann Schmidt was found dead Feb. 6 at a motel in Springfield at the age of 47.

Born March 13, 1973, in Elkhorn, Wisconsin, Schmidt was a big fan of the Green Bay Packers and the Oregon Ducks, said her stepfather, John Hall. “Visiting Lambeau Field in Green Bay was a highlight of her life,” he said.

Schmidt worked various jobs in Eugene and Springfield. In recent years she struggled with personal issues, a friend said, and most recently lived at the Eugene Mission.

“In today’s society our mental health programs are not what they need to be, or this wouldn’t have happened,” said her son, Eddie Cramer.

She is also survived by her mother, Glenae Hall. She was predeceased by her father, Marty Schmidt.

Kristi Schmidt was a member of the First Church of the Nazarene in Eugene, where plans for a memorial service are pending. ν

Kristi Ann Schmidt is the third person known to have died while homeless in Lane County in 2021. Eugene Weekly seeks to run obituaries for every homeless person we learn of who dies here this year.