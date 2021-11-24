Gifts with a Local Story

Saturday Market’s Holiday Market will be back in its home at the Lane Events Center this season, where local makers have been gathering since 1993 to sell their treasures. Find the perfect gift for a loved one and perhaps pick up some creative inspiration of your own along the way as you spend the day winding through a maze of homemade products, including wooden spoons whittled by Wanna Spoon from Pacific Northwest maple and walnut trees, fused glass vases from Steinbacher Art Glass to fill with winter floral arrangements, pure sea and plant soaps from Pumice and Stone and pure beeswax candles from Lavender Moon and Honeystone Candles to light up the house. There will be no trouble sustaining the energy to shop with the Holiday Market’s International Food Court, featuring Irie Jamaican Kitchen’s authentic curries and stews and Edible Improv’s coffee and crepes.

A new face at Holiday Market this year, Ian Peterson’s map prints merge intricate creativity with scientific precision. Peterson says his favorite part of selling at Saturday Market has been seeing what people see when they look at his maps. “It’s like a Rorschach in a way. People see a mushroom spore print or say ‘I thought these were tree ring pictures.” These kinds of recognizable patterns that they would see out in nature are also shaped like the mountains that they spend their time on.” Peterson says he loves working on custom orders, such as mapping out someone’s individual ascent of their local mountain. The maps are “unique ways of representing and seeing a place,” he says, “a gift that serves as a reminder of a place that’s important to them.”

Holiday Market runs 10 am to 6 pm on weekends from Saturday, Nov. 20, through Friday, Dec. 24. at Lane Events Center, 796 W. 13th Avenue. For more information visit HolidayMarket.org.