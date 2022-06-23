Students Can Be Heard On Climate

Regarding “This 13-Year-old Has a Plan” (Letters 6/16): I couldn’t agree with your letter more. Good on you for standing up. Your ideas for fighting climate change are spot on. As you probably know, students’ voices around the world are getting louder in response to the lack of action for reversing climate change.

They — you — are being heard by a growing coalition of students and teachers called Oregon Educators for Climate Education (OECE). We share your frustration and, like you, are doing something about it, and yes — it involves making a new law.

We hope you will join us by going to the OECE website (OregonClimateEd.org), reading the plan, taking the survey, contributing your ideas, and sharing it with your classmates, teachers, principals and parents. We can fix this mess.

Darin Henry

Eugene