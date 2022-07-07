The Irony Curtain

Ironies abound!

Justice Clarence Thomas, in a separate opinion concurring with the recent Supreme Court decision overturning Roe vs. Wade, argues that other rights unremunerated in the Constitution, such as access to contraception, freedom to marry whomever you choose, etc., should be revisited by the Court. This conservative philosophy, if applied across the board to all such rights, would overturn Loving vs. Virginia, thus making Justice Thomas’s marriage to Virginia ‘Ginni’ Thomas, a white woman, illegal. Ironies abound!

Tom Arnold