Other Ways To Die

In the June 9 issue (EW Letters), David Atman writes, “What is wrong with us?” You are listening to a known prevaricator. In the last two decades, 23,981 children have died in car crashes.

A study also notes drug overdoses were the sixth-leading cause of death for children and adolescents. Apparently, you support open borders and illegal drugs.

In 2015, France had two mass shootings, totaling more than the U.S. that year.

In Norway in 2011, Anders Breivik killed 67 people and wounded 110 with a gun, still others with several bombs.

The deadliest school massacre happened on Sept. 1, 2004, part of the Russian-Chechen conflict which killed or wounded 1,168.

In the past two decades Atman refers to 373, including 40 perpetrators who died in school shootings. From 2001 to 2021, the total killed in Afghanistan and Iraq in those two decades of school shootings totaled 7,008

Ninety-four percent of all mass shootings happen in gun-free zones. Well, gee, would you expect a bad guy with a gun to enter a building that had a sign that read, “We welcome authorized legal concealed carry permit holders,” at every entrance? Criminals are not that stupid. Gun-free zones attract the mass shooter.

In the last half of 2021, CDC data reveal 61,000 Americans aged 25 to 44 died, an 84-percent increase in excess mortality, while 58,000 died in the 10-year Vietnam war.

James Selby

Springfield