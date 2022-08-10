Sessions to Close at End of October

For the past seven and a half years, Sessions Music Hall’s stage has seen performances from the likes of legendary punk groups to folk and everything in between. But the venue is closing its doors, citing the pandemic’s hit on live music, according to an August 10 press release from owner Danny Kime.

The venue opened in May 2015 as Hi-Fi Music Hall. In 2019, the venue became Sessions. The name change occurred after a legal dispute between Hi-Fi’s original founders, Kime and owner Mike Hergenreter said in a 2019 press release.

Sessions had two bars, an outdoor patio, a restaurant and two music venues — one for larger concerts and the other for smaller shows. Shortly before COVID-19, Kime said in the August 10 press release that the venue was about to have its best year.

Then the pandemic hit.

“Sessions Music Hall applied for all grants available to keep the venue open,” Kime said. “After receiving the first grant, Sessions immediately started booking concerts and keeping staff on during the worst of the pandemic, losing money on every show because of decreased attendance.”

The final grant that the venue received was less than what was initially described, he added, so Sessions had no other option than to close.

As businesses began to open up during the pandemic early 2021, Sessions announced a new restaurant: The Conservatory Speakeasy. At a media preview event, The Conservatory showed off its menu consisting of higher-end meals, including blackened Oregon snapper and New York strip steak, and a cocktail menu combining pop music references with well-crafted drinks. The venue and restaurant sold dinner and a show combination.

According to Session’s Instagram account, which was the first to announce its closing, the venue had more than 1,500 shows in its lifetime.

Among Session’s final shows are Sir Mix-a-lot on Sept. 1, Australian rock band Amyl and the Sniffers on Oct. 5 and singer/songwriter James McMurty on Oct. 18. The venue’s final concert is Oct. 25, featuring the Shovels and Rope folk duo.

For upcoming show information, visit SessionsMusicHall.com.