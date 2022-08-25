From three well-known and prolific European masters come three lesser-known chamber pieces they composed for wind and string instruments. The pieces will be featured in two late-summer performances this week at the picturesque White Oak Pavilion at Mount Pisgah’s Arboretum. Shadow of Greatness with Chamber Music Amici brings Beethoven’s “Three Duos WoO for Clarinet and Bassoon” as well as Francois Devienne’s “Quartet in G minor” and Johann Nepomuk Hummel’s “Quartet for Clarinet and String Trio in E-flat Major.” Amici’s core performers for the two-performance event are violinist Jessica Lambert, violist Lillie Manis and cellist Steven Pologe. They will be joined by guests Ben Greanya on bassoon and Wonkak Kim on clarinet (pictured). Greanya joined the Eugene Symphony Orchestra as principal bassoon in 2020, having previously lived and worked in Maryland and the Washington, D.C. area. Kim is an instructor in the clarinet at the University of Oregon and has won acclaim throughout the world for his solo play as well as his work with ensembles.

Shadow of Greatness with Chamber Music Amici is 7 pm Tuesday and Wednesday, August 30 and 31, at the White Oak Pavilion at Mount Pisgah Arboretum, 34901 Frank Parrish Road. $35 for pavilion seating, free lawn seating with registration (ChamberMusicAmici.org).