Local Jazz

The Jazz Station 

Bossanaire
Saturday Sept. 10, 7:30 to 10 pm 

Greg Goebel Quartet
Friday, Sept. 16, 7:30 to 10 pm 

Joanne Broh: From Ella to Etta
Saturday Sept. 17, 7:30 to 10 pm

Obsidian Animals
Fall FUNdraiser
Friday, Sept. 23, 7:30 to 10 pm

Don Latarski D’Trio
Fall FUNdraiser
Saturday Sept. 24, 7:30 to 10 pm 

Greg Goebel

The John G. Shedd Institute for the Arts

Hot Club of Cowtown
Friday Sept. 23, 7:30 to 9 pm
Jaqua Concert Hall

The Kings of Swing
Thursday, Oct. 20 through Sunday, Oct 23

Glenn Griffith and The Jazz Kings open their 2022-23 season with a big band blow-out, paying tribute to four of the greatest: Benny Goodman, Woody Herman, Tommy Dorsey and Glenn Miller

Other venues

Gratitude Brewing 

Gerry Remple Jazz Trio
Saturday, Sept. 10, 7 to 9 pm 

Newport Performing Arts Center

18th annual Oregon Coast Jazz Party at the Newport Performing Arts Center
Features 17 jazz musicians, some of whom are from the coast and others from across the country.
7 pm Friday, Sept. 30, and 2 and 7 pm Saturday, Oct. 1.