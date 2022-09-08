Local Jazz

The Jazz Station
Bossanaire
Saturday Sept. 10, 7:30 to 10 pm
Greg Goebel Quartet
Friday, Sept. 16, 7:30 to 10 pm
Joanne Broh: From Ella to Etta
Saturday Sept. 17, 7:30 to 10 pm
Obsidian Animals
Fall FUNdraiser
Friday, Sept. 23, 7:30 to 10 pm
Don Latarski D’Trio
Fall FUNdraiser
Saturday Sept. 24, 7:30 to 10 pm
The John G. Shedd Institute for the Arts
Hot Club of Cowtown
Friday Sept. 23, 7:30 to 9 pm
Jaqua Concert Hall
The Kings of Swing
Thursday, Oct. 20 through Sunday, Oct 23
Glenn Griffith and The Jazz Kings open their 2022-23 season with a big band blow-out, paying tribute to four of the greatest: Benny Goodman, Woody Herman, Tommy Dorsey and Glenn Miller
Other venues
Gratitude Brewing
Gerry Remple Jazz Trio
Saturday, Sept. 10, 7 to 9 pm
Newport Performing Arts Center
18th annual Oregon Coast Jazz Party at the Newport Performing Arts Center
Features 17 jazz musicians, some of whom are from the coast and others from across the country.
7 pm Friday, Sept. 30, and 2 and 7 pm Saturday, Oct. 1.