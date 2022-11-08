Watch the Lane County Election

Lane County Elections has been live streaming elections workers processing ballots since Oct. 31. Rather than be depressed about how endemic lies about the 2020 election are, we at Eugene Weekly are instead celebrating how incredibly important, and sometimes incredibly boring, democracy in action can be.

The county says if you have questions about what you are watching on the live stream, you can reach out at elections@lanecountyor.gov 541- 682-4234.

Election results for Lane County are also freely available on the county’s elections website. Check them out here.

Viva democracy! And as we like to say here at the Weekly, don’t let a loser win.