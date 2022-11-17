We were wondering what the old YMCA will be used for after the new building is completed. So after someone suggested it should become a transitional site for homeless people, we reached out to the Y to see what plans are in place. Danielle Uhlhorn, the Eugene Y’s chief development officer, tells us, “As of now, the plan is to deconstruct the current main facility once we’ve completed the transition to the new Y and retain ownership of the property.” She says that the Y’s tennis center, renovated in 2016, will remain in place. She adds that at a future date, the Y’s board “will engage in strategic conversations to determine how the property can be used to further the mission of the Y in our community.” So, community and Y members, now’s a good time to start thinking about what the old Y can be.

• A fascinating study is out from the Oregon Center for Public Policy showing the inequality of wealth in Oregon — how much of the wealth is in the hands of a few billionaires. Remedies are at the federal level, so this post-election period should be a good time to do something about it. Oregon should not have this kind of inequality. Some of those billionaires (we’re looking at you, Phil Knight) threw millions of dollars at candidates in this last election who would rather sweep unhoused people under the rug than help them get back on their feet.

• Like other progressives, Eugene Weekly celebrated that the predicted red wave in the 2022 midterm election was more of a pink trickle, but the election was also a reminder of the racism and prejudice that still remains in this state. Seriously, 785,000 Oregonians voted against removing language in the state Constitution allowing slavery and involuntary servitude as punishment for crime? WTF people?

• We note with sadness the passing of Eugene musician Richard Crandell on Oct. 28. In five decades here, he cut a dozen albums of guitar, mbira and piano music. He played at Ken Kesey’s 1976 Poetic HooHaw, performed at Saturday Market and the Oregon Country Fair and toured the country with his music. A celebration of life will be 7 pm Friday, Dec. 2, at Alluvium.

Enlarge Midas Well. Photo by Robert Scherle.

• We were saddened to hear about the death of Black activist and chef Midas Well. Well was about to open Curry Up!, a Thai food cart. A celebration of life is planned for Saturday, Nov. 26, at The Hybrid, at 941 W. 3rd Avenue. Visit GoFundMe.com/f/Midas-Well to donate and for more information about the celebration of life.

• Worried about catching the flu or COVID-19? The Lane County Public Health re-opened its vaccination clinic at Valley River Center, offering flu shots and COVID-19 boosters. Its hours are 1 to 7 pm Wednesday through Saturday and 11 am to 5 pm Sundays. It also offers free COVID-19 tests. So get your shot — and treat yourself at the food court.

• “The State of UO” is the topic for the noon Nov. 18 City Club of Eugene. Interim University of Oregon President Patrick Phillips will speak. You can go in-person at the First United Methodist Church, 1376 Olive Street in Eugene or watch on the live stream, which you can find on the City Club YouTube page, or listen later on KLCC FM.