Fact Checking France’s Abortion Law

Edgar Darwin (Letters, 11/17) claims, “Joseph Biden needs to be impeached; he deserves it more than for anything Donald Trump ever did.” Since he makes this assertion a la Trump (without evidence), I will refute it by simply saying, “Not true!”

Claims asserted with facts omitted are half-truths, as when, in regard to the abortion issue, Darwin tells us that France “draws the line for legal abortions at 15 weeks.”

But there’s more. France’s Veil Act allows abortions up until birth if two physicians certify that the abortion will be done to prevent injury to the physical or mental health of the pregnant woman, a risk to the life of the pregnant woman or that the child will suffer from a particularly severe illness.

Looked at properly, the abortion restrictions in France no longer seem to comport with the draconian patriarchal madness that infects some of America’s less democratic states.

France has a mere 48.7 million registered voters, or one third of what we have here. Unlike our labyrinthine 50-state bureaucratic mashup, rules for elections in France are uniform across the entire country, and they have no Electoral College as we know it.

And when my signature failed here in sunny Oregon, I received a letter from the Lane County Board of Elections and the matter was resolved that same day. If that isn’t “voter ID,” I guess I don’t know what is.

Leo Muzzy

Eugene