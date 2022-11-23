If You Teach a Person to Fish …

Holiday gift shopping is a lot like fly fishing — walking through the rain, cold and (hopefully) snow, patiently searching and waiting until, lo and behold, the perfect gift emerges like a beautiful 14-inch McKenzie River native rainbow trout on the end of your line.

For any outdoor person in your life, stopping by the Caddis Fly Shop this holiday season could be the beginning of a lifelong hobby. Beginner or expert, the shop will fit all of their fly fishing needs.

Whether they’re an experienced fly angler upgrading their steelhead set up, a beginner looking to get their hands on their first-ever fly rod, or someone wanting to add some outdoor apparel to the wardrobe, Caddis Fly is the perfect place to begin your holiday search.

“We have a wide variety of products, including Patagonia and Howler Bros. apparel, which is very popular for folks here in Eugene,” says Caddis Fly employee Alex Swartz. “We specialize in fly fishing tackle and equipment, and basically anything you need to do, any kind of outdoor adventure when it comes to our packs, bags and things of that nature.”

Tippet, tapered leader, strike indicators and seasonal flies and nymphs are also thoughtful stocking-stuffers for any fly angler.

Fly fishing is a sport for all, especially in Lane County; with its numerous trout streams and the Willamette and McKenzie rivers, there is no shortage of public land, and native and hatchery trout fishing opportunities.

The Caddis Fly Shop is at 168 W. 6th Ave. in Eugene. Hours are 10 am to 5 pm Monday through Saturday and 10 am to 3 pm Sundays. Call 541-342-7005 or go to CaddisFlyShop.com for more info.